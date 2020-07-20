All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

7835 West 80TH Street

7835 West 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7835 West 80th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come visit this Lovely and Spacious Playa Del Rey Home. Vaulted ceiling in living room with an exquisite chandelier and loft area with built-ins for books or treasures. A separate dining room off living room. A cook's open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, large island and colorful tile and a breakfast area. A family room with built-in shelves and a fireplace that looks out to a landscaped backyard. There is 1 bedroom downstairs and 1 bath. A laundry room with a washer / dryer and sink has a door to garage area for 2 cars. Climbing the great staircase you will find the library area along with 2 bedrooms on each side that share a bathroom with colorful tile. The master is large with a fireplace and walk-in closet. The master bath has a double sink and separate bath and shower. White Plantation Shutters on all windows. Wood and Tile Floors throughout. Great Home for entertaining. Lots of windows with nice lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 West 80TH Street have any available units?
7835 West 80TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 West 80TH Street have?
Some of 7835 West 80TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 West 80TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7835 West 80TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 West 80TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7835 West 80TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7835 West 80TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7835 West 80TH Street offers parking.
Does 7835 West 80TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7835 West 80TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 West 80TH Street have a pool?
No, 7835 West 80TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7835 West 80TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7835 West 80TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 West 80TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7835 West 80TH Street has units with dishwashers.
