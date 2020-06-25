7817 Louise Ave

Amenities

2 BR 1 Ba House fully remodeled kitchen - 2 BR 1 Ba House fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, Silestone countertops, tile flooring, stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laminate flooring throughout the family room and dining room. Brick fireplace in the family room. Newer carpet in both bedrooms. Bathroom features separate tub and tiled shower, newer vanity and tile flooring. Central air conditioning and heating units. Laundry is located in the kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Great sized yard with a patio area, grass and beautiful landscaping. Detached one car garage with gated access. Centrally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.



