Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

7817 Louise Ave

7817 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7817 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 BR 1 Ba House fully remodeled kitchen - 2 BR 1 Ba House fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, Silestone countertops, tile flooring, stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laminate flooring throughout the family room and dining room. Brick fireplace in the family room. Newer carpet in both bedrooms. Bathroom features separate tub and tiled shower, newer vanity and tile flooring. Central air conditioning and heating units. Laundry is located in the kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Great sized yard with a patio area, grass and beautiful landscaping. Detached one car garage with gated access. Centrally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

(RLNE4363637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Louise Ave have any available units?
7817 Louise Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7817 Louise Ave have?
Some of 7817 Louise Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Louise Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Louise Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Louise Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7817 Louise Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7817 Louise Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7817 Louise Ave offers parking.
Does 7817 Louise Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7817 Louise Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Louise Ave have a pool?
No, 7817 Louise Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Louise Ave have accessible units?
No, 7817 Louise Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Louise Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7817 Louise Ave has units with dishwashers.
