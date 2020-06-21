All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7815 Via Genova

7815 Via Genova · (408) 917-0430
Location

7815 Via Genova, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fantastic, 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom Townhouse home property rental. Picture perfect landscaping, 8 pools to choose from, recreation/ballroom. Indoor and outdoor spas and saunas. Park with the BBQ. Balcony. Fitness Center; Clubhouse; Tennis Courts; Playground; Business Center; Basketball Court.

It has an oversized front patio on the 1st floor and 2nd-floor patio connected to the spacious master bedroom: walk-in closet and full bathroom. Bedroom 2 also has a full bathroom within and a walk-in closet. A bonus room in the garage. 2-car garage equipped with a silent garage door opener, 1 uncovered (owner will cover for this). Its open floor plan provides a nice space for hosting with friends and family.

It comes fully furnished with all state-of-the-art appliances in perfect new functioning order. Fully renovated, laminate flooring throughout, ACHV central air unit (newly installed), recessed lighting, tank-less water heater for limitless hot water, granite countertops. The tables in the kitchen are tiled. Granite floored bathrooms. State-of-the-art Culligan purified/filtration drinking water system in the entire home. Providing an endless supply of fresh, purified, and filtered water for drinking. The whole home is equipped with purified water tipple filtered with rock salt. Washer and Dryer Included.

The owner covers all expenses including water, electricity, gas, cable TV, Cable, Internet, and Cabrini Community taxes & fees!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Via Genova have any available units?
7815 Via Genova has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 Via Genova have?
Some of 7815 Via Genova's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Via Genova currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Via Genova isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Via Genova pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Via Genova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7815 Via Genova offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Via Genova does offer parking.
Does 7815 Via Genova have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 Via Genova offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Via Genova have a pool?
Yes, 7815 Via Genova has a pool.
Does 7815 Via Genova have accessible units?
No, 7815 Via Genova does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Via Genova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Via Genova has units with dishwashers.
