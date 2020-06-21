7815 Via Genova

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access sauna tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Fantastic, 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom Townhouse home property rental. Picture perfect landscaping, 8 pools to choose from, recreation/ballroom. Indoor and outdoor spas and saunas. Park with the BBQ. Balcony. Fitness Center; Clubhouse; Tennis Courts; Playground; Business Center; Basketball Court.



It has an oversized front patio on the 1st floor and 2nd-floor patio connected to the spacious master bedroom: walk-in closet and full bathroom. Bedroom 2 also has a full bathroom within and a walk-in closet. A bonus room in the garage. 2-car garage equipped with a silent garage door opener, 1 uncovered (owner will cover for this). Its open floor plan provides a nice space for hosting with friends and family.



It comes fully furnished with all state-of-the-art appliances in perfect new functioning order. Fully renovated, laminate flooring throughout, ACHV central air unit (newly installed), recessed lighting, tank-less water heater for limitless hot water, granite countertops. The tables in the kitchen are tiled. Granite floored bathrooms. State-of-the-art Culligan purified/filtration drinking water system in the entire home. Providing an endless supply of fresh, purified, and filtered water for drinking. The whole home is equipped with purified water tipple filtered with rock salt. Washer and Dryer Included.



The owner covers all expenses including water, electricity, gas, cable TV, Cable, Internet, and Cabrini Community taxes & fees!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5846387)