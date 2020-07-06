7757 Glassport Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Up for rent is beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park on a quiet tree lined residential community.

The unit has beautiful front landscaping and brand new fresh exterior paint. The living room is bathed in natural light from lots of windows and is further accented by a brick fireplace; plus easy backyard access through the sliding patio doors. The cook in the family is going to truly appreciate the open and bright kitchen with its wood-grained cabinets, handy pantry, tiled counter-tops with back-splash, dual basin sink, built-in cook-top with ventilation hood, built-in oven with convection feature, dishwasher, backyard access, convenient breakfast bar and easy care flooring. The dining room has drop down lighting and fittingly adjoins the kitchen, making it easy to serve and entertain your guests simultaneously. The master bedroom is drenched in natural light and is enhanced with ample closet space and a private en suite bathroom with a tiled His and Her vanity with multiple dressing mirrors, glass enclosed step-in shower, privacy window and tiled floors. Full guest bathroom with single vanity, dressing mirror, designer lighting, tiled tub/shower and privacy window. The separate family room has an outdoor view, lighted ceiling fan, built-in cabinetry and is perfect for family gatherings or quiet relaxation. The house also has an expansive backyard which is perfect for entertaining. It has a large brick covered patio, raised planters, fragrant rose bushes, mature shade and orange trees, and side yard garden.

Property is located within minutes away from restaurants, schools, parks, freeways and shopping centers. Great location centrally located just minutes away from "The Village", Topanga Mall, lots of stores, restaurants, and schools, including CSUN and Pierce College. It's also close to all areas of the valley including Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Northridge, Granada Hills, etc. Plenty of parking space throughout the neighborhood and friendly quiet neighbors (garage space will be rented separately). Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to live in a beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park!

Up for rent is beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park on a quiet tree lined residential community.

The unit has beautiful front landscaping and brand new fresh exterior paint. The living room is bathed in natural light from lots of windows and is further accented by a brick fireplace; plus easy backyard access through the sliding patio doors. The cook in the family is going to truly appreciate the open and bright kitchen with its wood-grained cabinets, handy pantry, tiled counter-tops with back-splash, dual basin sink, built-in cook-top with ventilation hood, built-in oven with convection feature, dishwasher, backyard access, convenient breakfast bar and easy care flooring. The dining room has drop down lighting and fittingly adjoins the kitchen, making it easy to serve and entertain your guests simultaneously. The master bedroom is drenched in natural light and is enhanced with ample closet space and a private en suite bathroom with a tiled His and Her vanity with multiple dressing mirrors, glass enclosed step-in shower, privacy window and tiled floors. Full guest bathroom with single vanity, dressing mirror, designer lighting, tiled tub/shower and privacy window. The separate family room has an outdoor view, lighted ceiling fan, built-in cabinetry and is perfect for family gatherings or quiet relaxation. The house also has an expansive backyard which is perfect for entertaining. It has a large brick covered patio, raised planters, fragrant rose bushes, mature shade and orange trees, and side yard garden.

Property is located within minutes away from restaurants, schools, parks, freeways and shopping centers. Great location centrally located just minutes away from "The Village", Topanga Mall, lots of stores, restaurants, and schools, including CSUN and Pierce College. It's also close to all areas of the valley including Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Northridge, Granada Hills, etc. Plenty of parking space throughout the neighborhood and friendly quiet neighbors (garage space will be rented separately). Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to live in a beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park!