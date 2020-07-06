All apartments in Los Angeles
7757 Glassport Avenue
7757 Glassport Avenue

7757 Glassport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7757 Glassport Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Up for rent is beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park on a quiet tree lined residential community.
The unit has beautiful front landscaping and brand new fresh exterior paint. The living room is bathed in natural light from lots of windows and is further accented by a brick fireplace; plus easy backyard access through the sliding patio doors. The cook in the family is going to truly appreciate the open and bright kitchen with its wood-grained cabinets, handy pantry, tiled counter-tops with back-splash, dual basin sink, built-in cook-top with ventilation hood, built-in oven with convection feature, dishwasher, backyard access, convenient breakfast bar and easy care flooring. The dining room has drop down lighting and fittingly adjoins the kitchen, making it easy to serve and entertain your guests simultaneously. The master bedroom is drenched in natural light and is enhanced with ample closet space and a private en suite bathroom with a tiled His and Her vanity with multiple dressing mirrors, glass enclosed step-in shower, privacy window and tiled floors. Full guest bathroom with single vanity, dressing mirror, designer lighting, tiled tub/shower and privacy window. The separate family room has an outdoor view, lighted ceiling fan, built-in cabinetry and is perfect for family gatherings or quiet relaxation. The house also has an expansive backyard which is perfect for entertaining. It has a large brick covered patio, raised planters, fragrant rose bushes, mature shade and orange trees, and side yard garden.
Property is located within minutes away from restaurants, schools, parks, freeways and shopping centers. Great location centrally located just minutes away from "The Village", Topanga Mall, lots of stores, restaurants, and schools, including CSUN and Pierce College. It's also close to all areas of the valley including Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Northridge, Granada Hills, etc. Plenty of parking space throughout the neighborhood and friendly quiet neighbors (garage space will be rented separately). Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to live in a beautiful spacious house in Canoga Park!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 Glassport Avenue have any available units?
7757 Glassport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 Glassport Avenue have?
Some of 7757 Glassport Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 Glassport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7757 Glassport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 Glassport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7757 Glassport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7757 Glassport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7757 Glassport Avenue offers parking.
Does 7757 Glassport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 Glassport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 Glassport Avenue have a pool?
No, 7757 Glassport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7757 Glassport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7757 Glassport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 Glassport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7757 Glassport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
