Los Angeles, CA
7755 Veragua Drive
7755 Veragua Drive

7755 Veragua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7755 Veragua Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
sauna
Situated atop the bluffs of Playa Del Rey, very short distance to Silicon Beach/ Playa Vista. This exquisite home offers 180-degree unimpeded views of the ocean, wetlands, silicon beach, and city lights. No details were overlooked in this refined home. Top of the line amenities including; gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, open floor plan, elevator, sauna, central vacuum, and 3 fireplaces. After dinner enjoys the sunset from a huge ocean view deck with an outdoor kitchen, al frescoes seating area. This is a great place to get away from it all while being in the heart of the city. Only 15 minutes drive to LAX. This luxurious estate is made for the people who seek top-quality, finishes, incredible views and ambiance inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Veragua Drive have any available units?
7755 Veragua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 Veragua Drive have?
Some of 7755 Veragua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Veragua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Veragua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Veragua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7755 Veragua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7755 Veragua Drive offer parking?
No, 7755 Veragua Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7755 Veragua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7755 Veragua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Veragua Drive have a pool?
No, 7755 Veragua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7755 Veragua Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7755 Veragua Drive has accessible units.
Does 7755 Veragua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 Veragua Drive has units with dishwashers.
