7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit pool

RARE Enchanting Villa majestically set behind gates with beautiful gardens featuring wandering gravel paths, water features and lush grassy surroundings. Flexible floor plan including living room, dining room, family room, gourmet kitchen, 2 beds and 2 baths & more! Highlights include gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Sub Zero & Viking appliances open to a large living and dining area with wood burning fireplace and a wall of French doors opening onto 2 levels of outdoor entertaining areas. A large swimmers pool is perfectly situated below a lovely terraced seating area and fire pit for serene evenings. Sumptuous Master-Suite featuring custom tiles and stone walls & floors, large soaking tub & separate shower plus huge walk-in closet. A separate office/artist's studio on courtyard w/fountain. This amazing home is surrounded by views of stunning ornamental trees & bushes, flowers and grass, which are visible from every room.