Los Angeles, CA
7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive

7750 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7750 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
RARE Enchanting Villa majestically set behind gates with beautiful gardens featuring wandering gravel paths, water features and lush grassy surroundings. Flexible floor plan including living room, dining room, family room, gourmet kitchen, 2 beds and 2 baths & more! Highlights include gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Sub Zero & Viking appliances open to a large living and dining area with wood burning fireplace and a wall of French doors opening onto 2 levels of outdoor entertaining areas. A large swimmers pool is perfectly situated below a lovely terraced seating area and fire pit for serene evenings. Sumptuous Master-Suite featuring custom tiles and stone walls & floors, large soaking tub & separate shower plus huge walk-in closet. A separate office/artist's studio on courtyard w/fountain. This amazing home is surrounded by views of stunning ornamental trees & bushes, flowers and grass, which are visible from every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
No, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive has a pool.
Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7750 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

