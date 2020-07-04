All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020

7739 Beeman Avenue

7739 Beeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7739 Beeman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Amazing, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the North Hollywood West Los Angeles neighborhood. Owner prefers Furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished

This is a newly remodeled fully furnished luxury home with 2 master bedrooms and a modern design with hardwood and tile floors, a cozy fireplace, and granite countertops. The home features a stylish kitchen with an open floor plan great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom features an amazing master bath with an oval large tub and a separate large shower plus his & hers double vanity. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, porch, sprinkler system, patio, and fenced backyard for outdoor dining or entertaining guests..

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is a detached 2-car garage for use.

Pets on the property are negotiable with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Strathern Park West, Jamie Beth Slaven Park, and Strathern Park North.

(RLNE5694391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 Beeman Avenue have any available units?
7739 Beeman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7739 Beeman Avenue have?
Some of 7739 Beeman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7739 Beeman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7739 Beeman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 Beeman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 Beeman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7739 Beeman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7739 Beeman Avenue offers parking.
Does 7739 Beeman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7739 Beeman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 Beeman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7739 Beeman Avenue has a pool.
Does 7739 Beeman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7739 Beeman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 Beeman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7739 Beeman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

