7739 Beeman Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Amazing, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the North Hollywood West Los Angeles neighborhood. Owner prefers Furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished



This is a newly remodeled fully furnished luxury home with 2 master bedrooms and a modern design with hardwood and tile floors, a cozy fireplace, and granite countertops. The home features a stylish kitchen with an open floor plan great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom features an amazing master bath with an oval large tub and a separate large shower plus his & hers double vanity. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, porch, sprinkler system, patio, and fenced backyard for outdoor dining or entertaining guests..



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is a detached 2-car garage for use.



Pets on the property are negotiable with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Strathern Park West, Jamie Beth Slaven Park, and Strathern Park North.



