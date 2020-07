Amenities

This charming single-family pool home is nestled in a beautiful and quiet pocket of West Hills. As you drive up to the 1300 square foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, you experience the family-friendly, appealing character of the neighborhood. The highlights of this home include an open concept kitchen, a master bedroom with an on-suite bathroom, a great patio area that is perfect for entertaining and a pool. This is a must see home that is perfect for you and your family.