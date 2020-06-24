All apartments in Los Angeles
7722 Kraft Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7722 Kraft Avenue

7722 N Kraft Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7722 N Kraft Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath house located in an excellent North Hollywood neighborhood. This fully and tastefully remodeled home offers everything brand new and is ready for move in. Open, bright floor plan with a new modern kitchen with updated quartz counter tops, customized cabinetry and appliances. This pet friendly home has a newer roof and AC unit, new copper plumbing and electrical. The master suite offers plenty of closet space and it's own full bath. Property also features: large entertainer's backyard, laminate flooring, recessed lights, freshly painted walls, brand new top of the line appliances with washer and dryer and much much more. Fully gated driveway is ideal for multiple car parking. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more! Detached Garage converted to Studio with Full Bath and Kitchenette for $1200/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Kraft Avenue have any available units?
7722 Kraft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Kraft Avenue have?
Some of 7722 Kraft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Kraft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Kraft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Kraft Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 Kraft Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7722 Kraft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Kraft Avenue offers parking.
Does 7722 Kraft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7722 Kraft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Kraft Avenue have a pool?
No, 7722 Kraft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Kraft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7722 Kraft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Kraft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7722 Kraft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
