7722 Kraft Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath house located in an excellent North Hollywood neighborhood. This fully and tastefully remodeled home offers everything brand new and is ready for move in. Open, bright floor plan with a new modern kitchen with updated quartz counter tops, customized cabinetry and appliances. This pet friendly home has a newer roof and AC unit, new copper plumbing and electrical. The master suite offers plenty of closet space and it's own full bath. Property also features: large entertainer's backyard, laminate flooring, recessed lights, freshly painted walls, brand new top of the line appliances with washer and dryer and much much more. Fully gated driveway is ideal for multiple car parking. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more! Detached Garage converted to Studio with Full Bath and Kitchenette for $1200/month.