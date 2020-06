Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stylish Home: Remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Tujunga. Garage,fenced in back yard on quiet street and close to the Angeles Crest for outdoor activities. $2600.00/mo, $2600.00 security deposit. Will consider pets. Call Robert at 213-910-7418. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.