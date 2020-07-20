All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7706 West 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7706 West 80th Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

7706 West 80th Street

7706 West 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7706 West 80th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Playa DEL Rey Home - Tiled entry area into large formal living room with high ceilings. Plenty of natural light. Dining area opens out into patio for entertaining. Spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and good counter space. Built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. Pantry area. Kitchen opens to family room and atrium that leads to patio.
One bedroom suite down stairs. Laundry room enters into garage area with and office space. Includes a pool table.
Upstairs contains two bedrooms that share a full
Size bathroom. The master suite has high ceilings with ceiling fans. An oversized walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub. This home is available the end of May. Please call or text for more information on viewing.

(RLNE4851053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 West 80th Street have any available units?
7706 West 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 West 80th Street have?
Some of 7706 West 80th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7706 West 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7706 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7706 West 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7706 West 80th Street offers parking.
Does 7706 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 West 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 7706 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7706 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 7706 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 West 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1133 S Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College