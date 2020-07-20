7706 West 80th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Playa DEL Rey Home - Tiled entry area into large formal living room with high ceilings. Plenty of natural light. Dining area opens out into patio for entertaining. Spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and good counter space. Built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. Pantry area. Kitchen opens to family room and atrium that leads to patio.

One bedroom suite down stairs. Laundry room enters into garage area with and office space. Includes a pool table.

Upstairs contains two bedrooms that share a full

Size bathroom. The master suite has high ceilings with ceiling fans. An oversized walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub. This home is available the end of May. Please call or text for more information on viewing.



