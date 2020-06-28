7701 Wish Avenue

Amenities

***Open Sat & Sun 10:00-12:00 p.m. Mon 2:00-4:00 p.m.***

Beautifully renovated 4BD/2BA single-story house near Lake Balboa. Hardwood floor in bedrooms & living room. Tile floor in Kitchen & Bathrooms. D/W, Stoves. New paint. New a/c duct & vents, flooring, stove top and hood vent, garbage disposal, bathroom fixtures, shower heads, electrical outlets, circuit breakers. Double pane windows and screens, New Venetian blinds. Re-glazed sink and tub. Rebuilt storage shed in the back yard. A lot of storage spaces and closet. Fireplace. A/C. W/D hook ups. Refurbished solid oak front door. Two-car garage and additional parking spaces. Lawn in front & back yard. Minimum one-year lease.

Rent includes Gardner service. Tenant shall purchase renter's insurance. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking property.

One small pet under 15 lbs is allowed with additional deposit. $42 of application fee (non refundable)

To set up an appointment to view this property please text or email May Arai at 323-899-8825/May@lrsrm.com DRE#01502396

Rental Requirement : $42 Screening fee (non refundable) for all applicants 18 and over. Combined verifiable gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent. Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score, the verifiable income and rental history.

