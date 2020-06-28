All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

7701 Wish Avenue

7701 Wish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Wish Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Open Sat & Sun 10:00-12:00 p.m. Mon 2:00-4:00 p.m.***
Beautifully renovated 4BD/2BA single-story house near Lake Balboa. Hardwood floor in bedrooms & living room. Tile floor in Kitchen & Bathrooms. D/W, Stoves. New paint. New a/c duct & vents, flooring, stove top and hood vent, garbage disposal, bathroom fixtures, shower heads, electrical outlets, circuit breakers. Double pane windows and screens, New Venetian blinds. Re-glazed sink and tub. Rebuilt storage shed in the back yard. A lot of storage spaces and closet. Fireplace. A/C. W/D hook ups. Refurbished solid oak front door. Two-car garage and additional parking spaces. Lawn in front & back yard. Minimum one-year lease.
Rent includes Gardner service. Tenant shall purchase renter's insurance. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking property.
One small pet under 15 lbs is allowed with additional deposit. $42 of application fee (non refundable)
To set up an appointment to view this property please text or email May Arai at 323-899-8825/May@lrsrm.com DRE#01502396
Rental Requirement : $42 Screening fee (non refundable) for all applicants 18 and over. Combined verifiable gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent. Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score, the verifiable income and rental history.
We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Wish Avenue have any available units?
7701 Wish Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Wish Avenue have?
Some of 7701 Wish Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Wish Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Wish Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Wish Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Wish Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Wish Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Wish Avenue offers parking.
Does 7701 Wish Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Wish Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Wish Avenue have a pool?
No, 7701 Wish Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7701 Wish Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7701 Wish Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Wish Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 Wish Avenue has units with dishwashers.
