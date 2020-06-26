All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

7653 N Claybeck Ave

7653 Claybeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7653 Claybeck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Newly Build Guest House - Property Id: 236957

Newly Build Guest House (ADU) 1 bed/1bath. Upgrade includes Stainless steel appliances, new Pergo floor throughout, new tiles in the bathroom with washer and dryer hook up. This unit stands complete. Tenant will have a private entrance to the unit and access to a large private backyard. Close to Airport, downtown Burbank, Shopping, 5,134,101 Fwys. A must See
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236957
Property Id 236957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have any available units?
7653 N Claybeck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have?
Some of 7653 N Claybeck Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 N Claybeck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7653 N Claybeck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 N Claybeck Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave offer parking?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have a pool?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have accessible units?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 N Claybeck Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653 N Claybeck Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

