7653 N Claybeck Ave

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Newly Build Guest House - Property Id: 236957
Newly Build Guest House (ADU) 1 bed/1bath. Upgrade includes Stainless steel appliances, new Pergo floor throughout, new tiles in the bathroom with washer and dryer hook up. This unit stands complete. Tenant will have a private entrance to the unit and access to a large private backyard. Close to Airport, downtown Burbank, Shopping, 5,134,101 Fwys. A must See
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236957
Property Id 236957
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624976)