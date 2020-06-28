7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE

Amenities

This newly built guesthouse is 1,200 sq ft. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living you will have easy access to shopping and Entertainment. It is located within a 5 minute drive to Supermarkets and a 5 min drive to shopping malls. We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, Partial vaulted ceilings, Private entrance, new quartz counters and a modern kitchen with all new appliances.

No Dogs Allowed



