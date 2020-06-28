All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE

7642 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7642 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/19 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE 91304 - Property Id: 148629

This newly built guesthouse is 1,200 sq ft. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living you will have easy access to shopping and Entertainment. It is located within a 5 minute drive to Supermarkets and a 5 min drive to shopping malls. We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, Partial vaulted ceilings, Private entrance, new quartz counters and a modern kitchen with all new appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148629p
Property Id 148629

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5102850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have any available units?
7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have?
Some of 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE offer parking?
No, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have a pool?
No, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7642 N OWENSMOUTH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College