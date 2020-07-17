All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7642 Lena Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7642 Lena Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

7642 Lena Ave

7642 Lena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7642 Lena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful West Hills home now available for rent! - 3 bedroom plus office/den 2 bath home in West Hills, the home boasts original hardwood flooring, beautifully updated kitchen with lots of storage, formal dining and living rooms, a great room/family room with stunning beam ceiling, both bathrooms are nicely updated, one of them with a jacuzzi tub. Good size bedroom an ample storage closets throughout the home. Gorgeous curb appeal, nice size yard with plenty of space to garden and plant. This home is being offered at $3350. Office/den could double as a 4th bedroom. Dont delay! Call now!

(RLNE4939523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 Lena Ave have any available units?
7642 Lena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7642 Lena Ave have?
Some of 7642 Lena Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 Lena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7642 Lena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 Lena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7642 Lena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7642 Lena Ave offer parking?
No, 7642 Lena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7642 Lena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7642 Lena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 Lena Ave have a pool?
No, 7642 Lena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7642 Lena Ave have accessible units?
No, 7642 Lena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 Lena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7642 Lena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Jessica
1611 N Formosa Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College