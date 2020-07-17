7642 Lena Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful West Hills home now available for rent! - 3 bedroom plus office/den 2 bath home in West Hills, the home boasts original hardwood flooring, beautifully updated kitchen with lots of storage, formal dining and living rooms, a great room/family room with stunning beam ceiling, both bathrooms are nicely updated, one of them with a jacuzzi tub. Good size bedroom an ample storage closets throughout the home. Gorgeous curb appeal, nice size yard with plenty of space to garden and plant. This home is being offered at $3350. Office/den could double as a 4th bedroom. Dont delay! Call now!



(RLNE4939523)