Los Angeles, CA
7614 Valmont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7614 Valmont Street

7614 W Valmont St · No Longer Available
Location

7614 W Valmont St, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
7614 Valmont Street is the perfect home to Lease! Located in Tujunga, this charming gated home is beautifully landscaped with a floor-plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and a 1,508 sqft of living space. Inside offers laminate flooring in the main areas of the home with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, baseboard moldings, as well as recessed lighting running throughout. The living room has an inviting open space where you can entertain your guests by the fireplace. Through the dining area you have the Galley kitchen with ample counter-top and cabinet space, along with the laundry area! Bedrooms of the home are well-illuminated with ample closet space available. The backyard features spacious patio where you can add outdoor seating too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Valmont Street have any available units?
7614 Valmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7614 Valmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Valmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Valmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 7614 Valmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7614 Valmont Street offer parking?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 7614 Valmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Valmont Street have a pool?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 7614 Valmont Street have accessible units?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 Valmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 Valmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 Valmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
