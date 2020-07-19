Amenities

7614 Valmont Street is the perfect home to Lease! Located in Tujunga, this charming gated home is beautifully landscaped with a floor-plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and a 1,508 sqft of living space. Inside offers laminate flooring in the main areas of the home with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, baseboard moldings, as well as recessed lighting running throughout. The living room has an inviting open space where you can entertain your guests by the fireplace. Through the dining area you have the Galley kitchen with ample counter-top and cabinet space, along with the laundry area! Bedrooms of the home are well-illuminated with ample closet space available. The backyard features spacious patio where you can add outdoor seating too!