7600 WILLOW GLEN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Hollywood Hills move-in ready Architectural with impeccable finishes, styling and details throughout. Living room and den/media with dual fireplaces open to backyard with new wood deck and salt water pool/spa. Chef's kitchen, custom cabinets, Caesar stone counters, s/s appliances and custom blinds throughout. Recreation room with 12 foot ceilings, walls of glass & beautiful canyon vistas. Upstairs master suite has custom walk-in closet by California Closets, balcony, huge master bath with dual showers & dual sink/counter. Two additional upstairs bedrooms, convertible bedroom off of recreation room and downstairs bedroom/office. Extensively customized "Control 4" home automation system including full-home audio, 4K video, thermostat, lighting and security controlled from your mobile device. 2 car garage with charging port, additional California Closets storage cabinets and one additional uncovered parking space. Available unfurnished at $13,500 / Security Deposit $27,000