Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7600 WILLOW GLEN Road

7600 Willow Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Hollywood Hills move-in ready Architectural with impeccable finishes, styling and details throughout. Living room and den/media with dual fireplaces open to backyard with new wood deck and salt water pool/spa. Chef's kitchen, custom cabinets, Caesar stone counters, s/s appliances and custom blinds throughout. Recreation room with 12 foot ceilings, walls of glass & beautiful canyon vistas. Upstairs master suite has custom walk-in closet by California Closets, balcony, huge master bath with dual showers & dual sink/counter. Two additional upstairs bedrooms, convertible bedroom off of recreation room and downstairs bedroom/office. Extensively customized "Control 4" home automation system including full-home audio, 4K video, thermostat, lighting and security controlled from your mobile device. 2 car garage with charging port, additional California Closets storage cabinets and one additional uncovered parking space. Available unfurnished at $13,500 / Security Deposit $27,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have any available units?
7600 WILLOW GLEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have?
Some of 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
7600 WILLOW GLEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road offers parking.
Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road has a pool.
Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have accessible units?
No, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 WILLOW GLEN Road has units with dishwashers.

