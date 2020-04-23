7600 EL MANOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing opportunity to Lease a gorgeous Home in North Kentwood! Located on one of the best streets in Westchester, this gem will check off all your boxes. An ideal and spacious floorplan with bright kitchen and breakfast bar, new cabinets, countertops and appliances, opens to large living room with cozy fireplace. A luxurious master ensuite with soaker tub, double vanity sinks and glass tile enclosure is sure to wisk your worries away! Jack and Jill bedrooms, a full laundry room with sink, powder room, rear decking, private grassy yard with tough shed, A/C heating and tankless, security cameras, ring door systems and nest thermostat- this home has it all!