Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

7600 EL MANOR Avenue

7600 El Manor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7600 El Manor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing opportunity to Lease a gorgeous Home in North Kentwood! Located on one of the best streets in Westchester, this gem will check off all your boxes. An ideal and spacious floorplan with bright kitchen and breakfast bar, new cabinets, countertops and appliances, opens to large living room with cozy fireplace. A luxurious master ensuite with soaker tub, double vanity sinks and glass tile enclosure is sure to wisk your worries away! Jack and Jill bedrooms, a full laundry room with sink, powder room, rear decking, private grassy yard with tough shed, A/C heating and tankless, security cameras, ring door systems and nest thermostat- this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have any available units?
7600 EL MANOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have?
Some of 7600 EL MANOR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 EL MANOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7600 EL MANOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 EL MANOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 EL MANOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 EL MANOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
