Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

756 S Orange Dr.

756 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

756 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Corner Spanish Charmer Situated on beautiful tree lined street - No detail was spared during this renovation. Front door opens to living room with fireplace, formal living room, and center hallway leading to 3large size bedrooms. The kitchen was gutted and re equipped with top of the line Miele and Viking stainless steel appliances (even a built in restaurant grade espresso machine!) and opens up to breakfast room with built ins. The master bedroom french doors leads to outdoor deck with a fire pit. master bath features steam shower. Separate laundry room in basement. BBQ right off the kitchen, dog run, 2 car detached garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3275864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 S Orange Dr. have any available units?
756 S Orange Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 S Orange Dr. have?
Some of 756 S Orange Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 756 S Orange Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
756 S Orange Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 S Orange Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 S Orange Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 756 S Orange Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 756 S Orange Dr. offers parking.
Does 756 S Orange Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 S Orange Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 S Orange Dr. have a pool?
No, 756 S Orange Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 756 S Orange Dr. have accessible units?
No, 756 S Orange Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 756 S Orange Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 S Orange Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
