All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7551 Jordan Ave. 109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7551 Jordan Ave. 109
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

7551 Jordan Ave. 109

7551 N Jordan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7551 N Jordan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ask about $1000.00 Special Deposit !! Spacious 3bed2bathCondo with NO SHARED common walls! minutes to Westfield Shopping Center/Freeways/WarnerCenter and Shops. Weekend Farmers Market 5 min walk!! MUST SEE!! - ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL DEPOSIT ON APPROVED CREDIT: $1000.00

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features bright and spacious floor grounds, unit was recently fully upgraded and freshly painted throughout. Condo in conveniently located on Ground level floor of condominium complex, A MUST SEE! includes washer and dryer!!

Contact Information: Leasing Agent Carlos 747-250-6000

Condo Features:
-Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Raised Panel Maple Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Tile Flooring In Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Newly installed hardwood flooring in living room and dinning are
-Newly installed carpet in bedrooms
-Freshly painted
-Spacious Walk-In Closet in Master bedroom
-Central Heating & Air Conditioning
-Spacious Closets and Cabinets
-Recessed Lighting
-Private Patio
-Controlled Access
-Full Size Washer & Dryer hook ups
-Water & Trash included

Jordan Condominiums are conveniently located minutes to the Westfield Mall, Warner Center and to the 101/118 freeways. With close proximity to the MTA Orange Line, this condo offers a great option to easily commute to work. HOA fees which include water and trash are paid by the owner.

-Must have excellent credit, score of over 620
-Must make 2.5 times the rental rate per household income
-Minimum 12 month lease
-$35.00 application fee per adult

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No Additional Deposits for Pets
Monthly Pet Premium Applies $100.00 per dog (up to 1 dog allowed)
Dogs/Cats under 35 pounds. Breed Restrictions Apply.

*$1000 DEPOSIT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT & INCOME
Contact: Carlos Garcia, Leasing Agent
Phone: 747-250-6000 (text preferred for faster response, calls ok)

CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT|PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|

CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT

[1] CURRENTLY EMPLOYED: Must have current paystub showing Year to Date earnings from a local company within LA County.

[1a] IF Self-Employed or Freelance you are REQUIRED to submit your MOST RECENT tax return and 12 months bank statements. There are no exceptions; taxes must be for the current tax year and bank statements MUST be submitted.

[2] NO CO-SIGNER , applicants must be credit qualified and have current proof of income to submit an application without the assistance or support of a co-signer. NO, there is no way around this and no exceptions.

[3]Current State Identification or State Drivers license and a social security number is required to submit an application.

[4] INCOME QUALIFICATION: Must make 2.5x the rent and have proof of income.

[5] CREDIT QUALIFICATION: Credit Fico Score contributes to the approval/denial decision/

[6] APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION: Please confirm that you meet the requirements above.

[7] $1000.00 DEPOSIT REQUIREMENTS: Credit FICO must be 700+

*Letters of employment are not acceptable for "Proof of Income Documentation".
*Letters of landlords are not acceptable for "Proof of Rental History"
*Reference Letters from friends, co workers, past employers are not acceptable for Proof of Income/Rental History.

CALL OR TEXT 747-250-6000

(RLNE3346460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have any available units?
7551 Jordan Ave. 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have?
Some of 7551 Jordan Ave. 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 currently offering any rent specials?
7551 Jordan Ave. 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 is pet friendly.
Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 offer parking?
No, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 does not offer parking.
Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have a pool?
No, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 does not have a pool.
Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have accessible units?
No, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7551 Jordan Ave. 109 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College