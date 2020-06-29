7551 Jordan Ave. 109

Amenities

Ask about $1000.00 Special Deposit !! Spacious 3bed2bathCondo with NO SHARED common walls! minutes to Westfield Shopping Center/Freeways/WarnerCenter and Shops. Weekend Farmers Market 5 min walk!! MUST SEE!! - ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL DEPOSIT ON APPROVED CREDIT: $1000.00



Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features bright and spacious floor grounds, unit was recently fully upgraded and freshly painted throughout. Condo in conveniently located on Ground level floor of condominium complex, A MUST SEE! includes washer and dryer!!



Contact Information: Leasing Agent Carlos 747-250-6000



Condo Features:

-Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

-Raised Panel Maple Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms

-Tile Flooring In Kitchen and Bathrooms

-Newly installed hardwood flooring in living room and dinning are

-Newly installed carpet in bedrooms

-Freshly painted

-Spacious Walk-In Closet in Master bedroom

-Central Heating & Air Conditioning

-Spacious Closets and Cabinets

-Recessed Lighting

-Private Patio

-Controlled Access

-Full Size Washer & Dryer hook ups

-Water & Trash included



Jordan Condominiums are conveniently located minutes to the Westfield Mall, Warner Center and to the 101/118 freeways. With close proximity to the MTA Orange Line, this condo offers a great option to easily commute to work. HOA fees which include water and trash are paid by the owner.



-Must have excellent credit, score of over 620

-Must make 2.5 times the rental rate per household income

-Minimum 12 month lease

-$35.00 application fee per adult



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



No Additional Deposits for Pets

Monthly Pet Premium Applies $100.00 per dog (up to 1 dog allowed)

Dogs/Cats under 35 pounds. Breed Restrictions Apply.



*$1000 DEPOSIT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT & INCOME

Contact: Carlos Garcia, Leasing Agent

Phone: 747-250-6000 (text preferred for faster response, calls ok)



CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT|PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|



[1] CURRENTLY EMPLOYED: Must have current paystub showing Year to Date earnings from a local company within LA County.



[1a] IF Self-Employed or Freelance you are REQUIRED to submit your MOST RECENT tax return and 12 months bank statements. There are no exceptions; taxes must be for the current tax year and bank statements MUST be submitted.



[2] NO CO-SIGNER , applicants must be credit qualified and have current proof of income to submit an application without the assistance or support of a co-signer. NO, there is no way around this and no exceptions.



[3]Current State Identification or State Drivers license and a social security number is required to submit an application.



[4] INCOME QUALIFICATION: Must make 2.5x the rent and have proof of income.



[5] CREDIT QUALIFICATION: Credit Fico Score contributes to the approval/denial decision/



[6] APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION: Please confirm that you meet the requirements above.



[7] $1000.00 DEPOSIT REQUIREMENTS: Credit FICO must be 700+



*Letters of employment are not acceptable for "Proof of Income Documentation".

*Letters of landlords are not acceptable for "Proof of Rental History"

*Reference Letters from friends, co workers, past employers are not acceptable for Proof of Income/Rental History.



CALL OR TEXT 747-250-6000



