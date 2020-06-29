All apartments in Los Angeles
7551 HERMES Drive

7551 Hermes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7551 Hermes Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Photos don't do this home any justice. Walk into this newly remodeled contemporary & fully furnished Mount Olympus home with views. Contemporary style & beautiful views makes this an amazing place to call home. With one of the largest infinity pools in LA & 2 MASTER Suites, this 4 bedroom & 4 bathroom home offers a great spot for those looking to be close to the lights & action of the Sunset Strip & enjoy the luxury & beauty of the hills. A breathtaking zero edge infinity pool with spa makes this home one of a one of a kind. The home includes hardwood floors, sleek furniture, sliding glass doors, laundry room, walk-in closets, balcony & wet bar. An attached 2 car garage plus ample street parking on a wide street. SEE PRIVATE REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 HERMES Drive have any available units?
7551 HERMES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 HERMES Drive have?
Some of 7551 HERMES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 HERMES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7551 HERMES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 HERMES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7551 HERMES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7551 HERMES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7551 HERMES Drive offers parking.
Does 7551 HERMES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7551 HERMES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 HERMES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7551 HERMES Drive has a pool.
Does 7551 HERMES Drive have accessible units?
No, 7551 HERMES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 HERMES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7551 HERMES Drive has units with dishwashers.
