7551 HERMES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Photos don't do this home any justice. Walk into this newly remodeled contemporary & fully furnished Mount Olympus home with views. Contemporary style & beautiful views makes this an amazing place to call home. With one of the largest infinity pools in LA & 2 MASTER Suites, this 4 bedroom & 4 bathroom home offers a great spot for those looking to be close to the lights & action of the Sunset Strip & enjoy the luxury & beauty of the hills. A breathtaking zero edge infinity pool with spa makes this home one of a one of a kind. The home includes hardwood floors, sleek furniture, sliding glass doors, laundry room, walk-in closets, balcony & wet bar. An attached 2 car garage plus ample street parking on a wide street. SEE PRIVATE REMARKS