755 South SPRING Street

755 S Spring St · No Longer Available
Location

755 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
At The Griffin On Spring, an unbelievable collection of luxury amenities is topped by the Observatory Rooftop Lounge, an expansive landscaped roof deck with million-dollar views of Downtown LA. The Entertainment Lounge opens out to a sundeck, featuring a resort-style zero edge pool and spa. There's no need for a gym membership with our two-story fitness center and separate yoga room with Wexer Virtual Fitness. When it comes time for work, the business center and conference room provide you with the perfect place to get it all done. Location is right next to the next DTLA apple store, world renowned restaurants, convenient stores and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 South SPRING Street have any available units?
755 South SPRING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 South SPRING Street have?
Some of 755 South SPRING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 South SPRING Street currently offering any rent specials?
755 South SPRING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 South SPRING Street pet-friendly?
No, 755 South SPRING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 755 South SPRING Street offer parking?
Yes, 755 South SPRING Street offers parking.
Does 755 South SPRING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 South SPRING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 South SPRING Street have a pool?
Yes, 755 South SPRING Street has a pool.
Does 755 South SPRING Street have accessible units?
No, 755 South SPRING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 755 South SPRING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 South SPRING Street has units with dishwashers.
