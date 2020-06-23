755 South SPRING Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga

At The Griffin On Spring, an unbelievable collection of luxury amenities is topped by the Observatory Rooftop Lounge, an expansive landscaped roof deck with million-dollar views of Downtown LA. The Entertainment Lounge opens out to a sundeck, featuring a resort-style zero edge pool and spa. There's no need for a gym membership with our two-story fitness center and separate yoga room with Wexer Virtual Fitness. When it comes time for work, the business center and conference room provide you with the perfect place to get it all done. Location is right next to the next DTLA apple store, world renowned restaurants, convenient stores and public transportation.