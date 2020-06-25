All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

7542 Agnew Avenue

7542 Agnew Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7542 Agnew Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 BD and 1 BA house on a tree-lined street located in a highly-desired neighborhood. The kitchen features classic cabinets and tiled counters next to a convenient laundry closet. Relax in the bedrooms with large bay windows and shutters that let in lots of light. Gorgeous updated bathroom has a glass shower door and granite vanity sink. This home has handsome exterior brick trimmings and amazing greenery including avocado and lemon trees that provide plenty of privacy in addition to the brick-wall fencing. This well-maintained home with real hardwood floors is a great space to entertain. Enjoy an abundance of parking options with a long driveway, 2-car detached garage with remote, and additional street parking. Convenient to Loyola Marymount University, Westchester Gold Course and Recreation Center, 405 FWY, groceries, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 Agnew Avenue have any available units?
7542 Agnew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 Agnew Avenue have?
Some of 7542 Agnew Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 Agnew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7542 Agnew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 Agnew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7542 Agnew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7542 Agnew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7542 Agnew Avenue offers parking.
Does 7542 Agnew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7542 Agnew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 Agnew Avenue have a pool?
No, 7542 Agnew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7542 Agnew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7542 Agnew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 Agnew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7542 Agnew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
