753 North CROFT Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

RENT CREDIT INCENTIVE OFFERED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS UPPER UNIT IN WEST HOLLYWOOD VICINITY. This expansive two bedroom unit in a stunning Spanish fourplex with beautiful front gardens and porch features an open living and dining room with gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, large picture windows and decorative fireplace, and a completely remodeled kitchen with concrete tile floors, subway tile backsplash, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, double sink and tons of cabinetry. The fully redone bathroom boasts quartz counters, stone floors and stylish fixtures. Additional features: large windows with abundant natural light, high ceilings, ample closet space and storage, central AC, shared outdoor rear dining and lounge area, and on site laundry room with private storage cabinet. Private parking may also be available. Ideally located north of Melrose Place and east of La Cienega, with great walkability, this is a must see!