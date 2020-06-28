All apartments in Los Angeles
753 North CROFT Avenue
753 North CROFT Avenue

753 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

753 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
RENT CREDIT INCENTIVE OFFERED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS UPPER UNIT IN WEST HOLLYWOOD VICINITY. This expansive two bedroom unit in a stunning Spanish fourplex with beautiful front gardens and porch features an open living and dining room with gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, large picture windows and decorative fireplace, and a completely remodeled kitchen with concrete tile floors, subway tile backsplash, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, double sink and tons of cabinetry. The fully redone bathroom boasts quartz counters, stone floors and stylish fixtures. Additional features: large windows with abundant natural light, high ceilings, ample closet space and storage, central AC, shared outdoor rear dining and lounge area, and on site laundry room with private storage cabinet. Private parking may also be available. Ideally located north of Melrose Place and east of La Cienega, with great walkability, this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
753 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 753 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
753 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 753 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 753 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 753 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 753 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 North CROFT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 753 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 753 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 753 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 753 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
