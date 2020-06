Amenities

Single Story, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. This open floor plan is roughly 1200 sq.ft and is light and bright inside. Some of its features include: new carpet, new paint throughout, luxury kitchen, large 2 car garage with long driveway, spacious backyard and patio area and so much more. Close to restaurants, shopping, schools and parks this home is truly a must see.