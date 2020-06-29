7521 W. 88th St.

Amenities
Completely Remodeled Large House in quiet Westchester Neighborhood! - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 10/5 10-12 Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood
on the west side of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away
from the beach and Loyola Marymount University.
Three Large rooms for Entertaining and Hosting Parties
Fully Remodeled Kitchen Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Unit will have a stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with High end Glass Shower Doors and double sink vanities
Rare property in area to have Central Air (because it does get
hot in the summer even on the west side)
Two car garage that offers plenty of space for storage in addition to your vehicles
Private Backyard to enjoy family gatherings and the great weather .
Gardener Provided. Tenant pays all utilities
Lease price: $5,950
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
