7521 W. 88th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Completely Remodeled Large House in quiet Westchester Neighborhood! - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 10/5 10-12 Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood

on the west side of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away

from the beach and Loyola Marymount University.

Three Large rooms for Entertaining and Hosting Parties

Fully Remodeled Kitchen Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops

Unit will have a stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer

Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with High end Glass Shower Doors and double sink vanities

Rare property in area to have Central Air (because it does get

hot in the summer even on the west side)

Two car garage that offers plenty of space for storage in addition to your vehicles

Private Backyard to enjoy family gatherings and the great weather .

Gardener Provided. Tenant pays all utilities

Lease price: $5,950

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5167519)