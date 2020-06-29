All apartments in Los Angeles
7521 W. 88th St.
7521 W. 88th St.

7521 West 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7521 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Large House in quiet Westchester Neighborhood! - OPEN HOUSE Saturday 10/5 10-12 Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood
on the west side of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away
from the beach and Loyola Marymount University.
Three Large rooms for Entertaining and Hosting Parties
Fully Remodeled Kitchen Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Unit will have a stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with High end Glass Shower Doors and double sink vanities
Rare property in area to have Central Air (because it does get
hot in the summer even on the west side)
Two car garage that offers plenty of space for storage in addition to your vehicles
Private Backyard to enjoy family gatherings and the great weather .
Gardener Provided. Tenant pays all utilities
Lease price: $5,950
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5167519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 W. 88th St. have any available units?
7521 W. 88th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 W. 88th St. have?
Some of 7521 W. 88th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 W. 88th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7521 W. 88th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 W. 88th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7521 W. 88th St. is pet friendly.
Does 7521 W. 88th St. offer parking?
Yes, 7521 W. 88th St. offers parking.
Does 7521 W. 88th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7521 W. 88th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 W. 88th St. have a pool?
No, 7521 W. 88th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7521 W. 88th St. have accessible units?
No, 7521 W. 88th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 W. 88th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 W. 88th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
