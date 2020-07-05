All apartments in Los Angeles
7520 Earldom
7520 Earldom

7520 Earldom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Earldom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated cape-cod Playa del Rey home is walking distance to the beach, has fabulous views, and easy street access. This unassuming home from the street is actually a 2,309 sq ft 2- level house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open- layout home features a large central island kitchen, bright and white quartz counter tops, kitchen aid appliances, sand-resistant flooring, a brand new central heating and a/c system (nest) new LED lighting, solatube hallway lighting, and completely redone bathrooms.. There are two beautiful master bedrooms and bathrooms with large walk-in closets in both, plus a 4th bedroom (studio+1/2 bathroom-completely separate) which is 325 sq ft. The home has a true beach cottage vibe, with vintage -bohemian touches. It’s pet friendly with brand new redwood fencing, french doors leading outside, and a spacious backyard that includes both a large slate patio area as well as grass

Home is 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus Studio w/1/2 bathroom.

The property is in walking distance to the beach, park, bike path, local shops, and restaurants while providing access to a multitude of freeways 90, 405 and 105. West Los Angeles, LAX, and the South Bay are also in close proximity, just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Earldom have any available units?
7520 Earldom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 Earldom have?
Some of 7520 Earldom's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 Earldom currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Earldom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Earldom pet-friendly?
Yes, 7520 Earldom is pet friendly.
Does 7520 Earldom offer parking?
No, 7520 Earldom does not offer parking.
Does 7520 Earldom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Earldom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Earldom have a pool?
No, 7520 Earldom does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Earldom have accessible units?
No, 7520 Earldom does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Earldom have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 Earldom does not have units with dishwashers.

