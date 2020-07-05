7520 Earldom

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated cape-cod Playa del Rey home is walking distance to the beach, has fabulous views, and easy street access. This unassuming home from the street is actually a 2,309 sq ft 2- level house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The open- layout home features a large central island kitchen, bright and white quartz counter tops, kitchen aid appliances, sand-resistant flooring, a brand new central heating and a/c system (nest) new LED lighting, solatube hallway lighting, and completely redone bathrooms.. There are two beautiful master bedrooms and bathrooms with large walk-in closets in both, plus a 4th bedroom (studio+1/2 bathroom-completely separate) which is 325 sq ft. The home has a true beach cottage vibe, with vintage -bohemian touches. It’s pet friendly with brand new redwood fencing, french doors leading outside, and a spacious backyard that includes both a large slate patio area as well as grass



Home is 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus Studio w/1/2 bathroom.



The property is in walking distance to the beach, park, bike path, local shops, and restaurants while providing access to a multitude of freeways 90, 405 and 105. West Los Angeles, LAX, and the South Bay are also in close proximity, just minutes away.