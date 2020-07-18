Amenities

Westchester Oasis - Property Id: 312886



Welcome home to this modern, air-conditioned, 4 Bedroom, 2 bath house with a detached Bonus Room. It features updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, a large backyard, and a detached Garage. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors and stainless appliances (no fridge --unit has W/D hookups in garage). Close to LMU, Otis and LAX! Landlord pays gardener. Tenants pay all utilities. Roommates OK, max of 4 on approved credit and income. If Guarantor needed, ONE guarantor must co-sign for all roommates and must show adequate income and reserves. No pets.

Text Showpads Rental Showings at 323-892-7237 to book a covid-safe in person showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7515-mcconnell-blvd-los-angeles-ca/312886

No Pets Allowed



