7515 Mcconnell Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7515 Mcconnell Blvd

7515 McConnell Ave · (323) 892-7237
Location

7515 McConnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4995 · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Westchester Oasis - Property Id: 312886

Welcome home to this modern, air-conditioned, 4 Bedroom, 2 bath house with a detached Bonus Room. It features updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, a large backyard, and a detached Garage. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors and stainless appliances (no fridge --unit has W/D hookups in garage). Close to LMU, Otis and LAX! Landlord pays gardener. Tenants pay all utilities. Roommates OK, max of 4 on approved credit and income. If Guarantor needed, ONE guarantor must co-sign for all roommates and must show adequate income and reserves. No pets.
Text Showpads Rental Showings at 323-892-7237 to book a covid-safe in person showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7515-mcconnell-blvd-los-angeles-ca/312886
Property Id 312886

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have any available units?
7515 Mcconnell Blvd has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have?
Some of 7515 Mcconnell Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 Mcconnell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7515 Mcconnell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 Mcconnell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd offers parking.
Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have a pool?
No, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 Mcconnell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 Mcconnell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
