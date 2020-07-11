All apartments in Los Angeles
7513 W 83rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7513 W 83rd Street

7513 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7513 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this inviting open, flowing open floor plan in this 2900 sf home. Featuring a family room, bright kitchen, spacious living room, 1 bed/1 bath on main floor, heated pool & spa, landscaping is maintained by landlord (Tenant must provide child-proof security fence). Spiral stairway leads to a large Master Bedroom w/private master bath and a large walk-in closet with built-in security vaults. Secondary bedrooms with a common dual sink bathroom. Laminate flooring upstairs, marble tile and hardwood downstairs. Laundry room w/sink opens to 3-car garage. 3 fireplaces, updated kitchen with walk-in pantry and separate breakfast eating area. Security camera alarm system, newer HVAC, and much more. Great Value, wonderful central location and upscale neighborhood. Midway to Playa Vista's Silicon Beach and Culver City to the east, Marina Del Rey and Venice to the north, and South Bay to the, well, south. Easy access to freeways, transportation and LAX (w/minimal noise). Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 W 83rd Street have any available units?
7513 W 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7513 W 83rd Street have?
Some of 7513 W 83rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 W 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7513 W 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 W 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7513 W 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7513 W 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7513 W 83rd Street offers parking.
Does 7513 W 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 W 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 W 83rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 7513 W 83rd Street has a pool.
Does 7513 W 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 7513 W 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 W 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7513 W 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
