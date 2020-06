Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

***LEASING NOW***

1BR + 1Bath unit $1425.00.

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR apartment will be your home and your sanctuary.



* Living Room

* Bathroom

* Kitchen with Dining Area

* Granite Countertops

* Ceramic Tiled Floors

* Stove

* A/C

* Pool

* Assigned Parking and Extra Parking Available

* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



*** Please call/text for an appointment and Open House in advance at (818) 503-0301***

Apply Application to Rent online at www.calvogroup.com



(RLNE3814588)