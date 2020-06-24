All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 747 South New Hampshire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
747 South New Hampshire Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

747 South New Hampshire Avenue

747 S New Hampshire Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

747 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOOK & LEASE! Newly Renovated Studio Apartments - Property Id: 102166

Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, So Much Character! Spacious Kitchen features designer backsplash and new appliances! Bathroom is spacious and features extra deep soaking tub and stylish tile floors. Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today!

TEXT 818-430-7117 to confirm your viewing appointment

**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102166
Property Id 102166

(RLNE5365637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
747 South New Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 747 South New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 South New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 South New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 South New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 South New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 South New Hampshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College