Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This Charming California Bungalow situated in WeHo is just the home for you. The 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Home features hardwood floors, tile in kitchen, large and bright windows, glass front door, private front porch surrounded by a Zen style garden and back deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. Interior has also been freshly painted. With a walk score of 92, this location is a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops and many more.