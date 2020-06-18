7459 Van Alden Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in very quiet pocket of Reseda - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in very quiet pocket of Reseda. This home has been upgraded thru the years with endless touches. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, nice separate dinning area with view of the pool, upgraded bathrooms, hardwood flooring, recently re-finished driveway, alarm with camera system, washer and dryer included as part of the rental and upgraded back patio around the pool. There is quick access to the 405 Fwy, shopping centers etc.



(RLNE5086119)