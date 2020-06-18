All apartments in Los Angeles
7459 Van Alden Ave.

7459 Vanalden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7459 Vanalden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in very quiet pocket of Reseda - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in very quiet pocket of Reseda. This home has been upgraded thru the years with endless touches. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, nice separate dinning area with view of the pool, upgraded bathrooms, hardwood flooring, recently re-finished driveway, alarm with camera system, washer and dryer included as part of the rental and upgraded back patio around the pool. There is quick access to the 405 Fwy, shopping centers etc.

(RLNE5086119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have any available units?
7459 Van Alden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have?
Some of 7459 Van Alden Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7459 Van Alden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7459 Van Alden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7459 Van Alden Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7459 Van Alden Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. offer parking?
No, 7459 Van Alden Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7459 Van Alden Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7459 Van Alden Ave. has a pool.
Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7459 Van Alden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7459 Van Alden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7459 Van Alden Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
