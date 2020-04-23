All apartments in Los Angeles
7448 West 90TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7448 West 90TH Street

7448 West 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7448 West 90th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled, Mid-Century home with stylish upgrades. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with lots of windows allowing an abundance of natural light, creating an open and airy feeling. Updated baths with seamless glass shower doors. New silent operation HVAC system with 24/7 air filtration and processing, fully automated. Two-car garage and new roof. Large and private fenced yard with spacious patio for alfresco-dining and entertaining. Just minutes from the beach, LAX, local parks, Farmer's Market, bike path, shops and restaurants at Playa del Oro and adjacent, Bristol farms, downtown Playa del Rey, Playa Vista/Silicon Beach and the Marina. Wonderful west Westchester neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7448 West 90TH Street have any available units?
7448 West 90TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7448 West 90TH Street have?
Some of 7448 West 90TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7448 West 90TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7448 West 90TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7448 West 90TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7448 West 90TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7448 West 90TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7448 West 90TH Street offers parking.
Does 7448 West 90TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7448 West 90TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7448 West 90TH Street have a pool?
No, 7448 West 90TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7448 West 90TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7448 West 90TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7448 West 90TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7448 West 90TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
