7448 West 90TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled, Mid-Century home with stylish upgrades. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with lots of windows allowing an abundance of natural light, creating an open and airy feeling. Updated baths with seamless glass shower doors. New silent operation HVAC system with 24/7 air filtration and processing, fully automated. Two-car garage and new roof. Large and private fenced yard with spacious patio for alfresco-dining and entertaining. Just minutes from the beach, LAX, local parks, Farmer's Market, bike path, shops and restaurants at Playa del Oro and adjacent, Bristol farms, downtown Playa del Rey, Playa Vista/Silicon Beach and the Marina. Wonderful west Westchester neighborhood!