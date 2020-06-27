7442 Hazeltine Ave. #303

Amenities

Open House Saturday 7/27 From 10:30 am -12:00 pm Private Spacious Top Corner End Unit in Van Nuys - This spacious 3+2 top unit condo is located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

Some of the many features include lots of natural light, fresh paint, A/C & heat, and a indoor laundry room with hook ups.

The formal tiled entry leads to the ample living room space and features a large balcony that overlooks a quiet residential neighborhood and peek-a-boo views of the San Fernando Valley. There is plenty of natural light throughout the living room and dining room. The Kitchen features lots of cabinet space, tiled counters, double sink, stove/oven, and dishwasher.

There is a large den/Bedroom that is located next to the living room. It features an enclosure that can separate it from the living room. It also includes a closet, and built-in cabinets. It can also be family room or secondary living room.

The hallway leads to the full bathroom, laundry room, and secondary large bedroom. A large built-in linen closet in the hallway.

The spacious private Master Suite is situated away from the rest of the bedrooms and features a walk-in closet, double bathroom with lots of counter space, double sinks and a bathtub/shower combo.



Amenities to this secured building include 2 side by side parking spaces located in the subterranean parking, Elevator access, secured entry lobby, inside courtyard.



This wonderful unit is located in a central area of the San Fernando Valley that is close to the 405, 170, and 101 freeway.



Shown by appointment only.



For additional information contact

Lorena Escobar

818 792-0894

Realtor

BRE Lic # 01216798

www.LRSRM.com



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.'



