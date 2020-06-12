All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

744 N ALTA VISTA

744 North Alta Vista Boulevard · (310) 459-7765
Location

744 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This classic 1928 Spanish bungalow is centrally located on a quiet tree-lined street in a desirable area of West Hollywood. There are two bungalows on the lot and this is the front bungalw. With a 93 walk score, this is a walkers paradise and is near Melrose and La Brea shops and restaurants! It is a single-level light and bright front home that has been updated throughout and features 3-Bedrooms + 2-Bathrooms, breakfast room dining room, and living room with refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has gas appliances, granite countertops, and newer cabinets. French doors off the living room open to a spacious side patio perfect for indoor/outdoor living. There is a stacked washer/dryer adjacent to the kitchen, wall heat, new in-window heating/cooling units and ceiling fans in the bedrooms, detached 2-car garage with additional driveway parking and remote gated entry, and a front yard with fruit trees and an adorable front patio. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 N ALTA VISTA have any available units?
744 N ALTA VISTA has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 N ALTA VISTA have?
Some of 744 N ALTA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 N ALTA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
744 N ALTA VISTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 N ALTA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 744 N ALTA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 744 N ALTA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 744 N ALTA VISTA does offer parking.
Does 744 N ALTA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 N ALTA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 N ALTA VISTA have a pool?
No, 744 N ALTA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 744 N ALTA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 744 N ALTA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 744 N ALTA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 N ALTA VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
