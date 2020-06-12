744 N ALTA VISTA

Amenities

This classic 1928 Spanish bungalow is centrally located on a quiet tree-lined street in a desirable area of West Hollywood. There are two bungalows on the lot and this is the front bungalw. With a 93 walk score, this is a walkers paradise and is near Melrose and La Brea shops and restaurants! It is a single-level light and bright front home that has been updated throughout and features 3-Bedrooms + 2-Bathrooms, breakfast room dining room, and living room with refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has gas appliances, granite countertops, and newer cabinets. French doors off the living room open to a spacious side patio perfect for indoor/outdoor living. There is a stacked washer/dryer adjacent to the kitchen, wall heat, new in-window heating/cooling units and ceiling fans in the bedrooms, detached 2-car garage with additional driveway parking and remote gated entry, and a front yard with fruit trees and an adorable front patio. Available for immediate occupancy.