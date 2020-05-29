Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 7431 Satsuma Ave. - This aesthetically Sun Valley home has been stunningly remodeled from Top to Bottom. This home features 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a beautiful open concept floor plan that is in "Move-In-Condition". You will enjoy new paint, new flooring, new appliances, new recessed lighting, new plumbing, and much much more. The newly dual pane windows bathes in the open living space with natural lighting. The large attached garage provides plenty of room to park any vehicle. You must see to capture the true "Pride-Of-Ownership". Call Now for all the details and book your private tour today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855072)