Los Angeles, CA
7431 Satsuma Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7431 Satsuma Ave.

7431 Satsuma Avenue · (818) 997-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7431 Satsuma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7431 Satsuma Ave. · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 7431 Satsuma Ave. - This aesthetically Sun Valley home has been stunningly remodeled from Top to Bottom. This home features 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a beautiful open concept floor plan that is in "Move-In-Condition". You will enjoy new paint, new flooring, new appliances, new recessed lighting, new plumbing, and much much more. The newly dual pane windows bathes in the open living space with natural lighting. The large attached garage provides plenty of room to park any vehicle. You must see to capture the true "Pride-Of-Ownership". Call Now for all the details and book your private tour today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have any available units?
7431 Satsuma Ave. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7431 Satsuma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Satsuma Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Satsuma Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have a pool?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 Satsuma Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 Satsuma Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
