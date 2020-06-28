7431 Dorie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Beautiful Monte Vista pool home available for immediate move in. Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms & 5 baths, 3,841sqft of living space and a entertainers backyard with pool/spa and built in BBQ perfect. This light and bright open floor pan is one of the most desirable floor plans offering double door entrance and high ceilings throughout. Living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Cooks kitchen with center island, plenty of cabinet space and a abundant of windows to look at the amazing backyard. Downstairs is complete with family room, full guest suite and additional half bathroom. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with his and her closets and jacuzzi type tub. 3 additional bedroom, 2 of which share a Jack and Jill bathroom. This one won't last!