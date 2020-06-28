All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

7431 Dorie Drive

7431 Dorie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7431 Dorie Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful Monte Vista pool home available for immediate move in. Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms & 5 baths, 3,841sqft of living space and a entertainers backyard with pool/spa and built in BBQ perfect. This light and bright open floor pan is one of the most desirable floor plans offering double door entrance and high ceilings throughout. Living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Cooks kitchen with center island, plenty of cabinet space and a abundant of windows to look at the amazing backyard. Downstairs is complete with family room, full guest suite and additional half bathroom. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with his and her closets and jacuzzi type tub. 3 additional bedroom, 2 of which share a Jack and Jill bathroom. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Dorie Drive have any available units?
7431 Dorie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 Dorie Drive have?
Some of 7431 Dorie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 Dorie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Dorie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Dorie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7431 Dorie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7431 Dorie Drive offer parking?
No, 7431 Dorie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7431 Dorie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Dorie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Dorie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7431 Dorie Drive has a pool.
Does 7431 Dorie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7431 Dorie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Dorie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Dorie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
