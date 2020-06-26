743 Santee St 706

Amenities
Fashion District 1 BR Loft w/ HUGE BALCONY - Property Id: 122663
Price: $2,588
Available: June 15th - September 6th (end of our lease, but can sign new lease come September 6th if you want)
MOVE IN JUNE 15th
- 7th floor
- 1BR
- 1,025 sq. ft.
- Washer + dryer in unit.
- 1 covered, secured parking spot in Maple Garage
- Big walk-in closet!
This is our complex: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com/california/los-angeles-area-apartments/los-angeles-apartments/santee-court
Some Hi-Res shots: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jkk0w1xo6ev0ak4/AABC53_xCflq9k4EE4zC_8m1a?dl=0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122663
Property Id 122663
(RLNE4891940)