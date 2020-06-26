All apartments in Los Angeles
743 Santee St 706
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

743 Santee St 706

743 Santee St · No Longer Available
Location

743 Santee St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fashion District 1 BR Loft w/ HUGE BALCONY - Property Id: 122663

Price: $2,588
Available: June 15th - September 6th (end of our lease, but can sign new lease come September 6th if you want)

MOVE IN JUNE 15th

- 7th floor
- 1BR
- 1,025 sq. ft.
- Washer + dryer in unit.
- 1 covered, secured parking spot in Maple Garage
- Big walk-in closet!

This is our complex: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com/california/los-angeles-area-apartments/los-angeles-apartments/santee-court

Some Hi-Res shots: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jkk0w1xo6ev0ak4/AABC53_xCflq9k4EE4zC_8m1a?dl=0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122663
Property Id 122663

(RLNE4891940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Santee St 706 have any available units?
743 Santee St 706 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Santee St 706 have?
Some of 743 Santee St 706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Santee St 706 currently offering any rent specials?
743 Santee St 706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Santee St 706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Santee St 706 is pet friendly.
Does 743 Santee St 706 offer parking?
Yes, 743 Santee St 706 offers parking.
Does 743 Santee St 706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Santee St 706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Santee St 706 have a pool?
No, 743 Santee St 706 does not have a pool.
Does 743 Santee St 706 have accessible units?
No, 743 Santee St 706 does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Santee St 706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Santee St 706 has units with dishwashers.
