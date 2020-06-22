All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23

7420 N Corbin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7420 N Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Reseda Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse is one of kind. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room/formal dining room with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings and fireplace. From the living room you enter into an open kitchen with breakfast/dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter, cabinets and appliances offering plenty of counter and cabinet space. Moving up you will find a 1/2 guest bathroom on the same level. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites. The large master has a walk-in closet. Both rooms are large and spacious. You will find two additional full bathrooms. On the bottom level there is a laundry room with which is large enough to be used as an office space.There is also additional storage in this area. There is a 2 car garage as well. The entire home has been upgraded, very beautiful one-of-a-kind style, and has a very home-like feel. The home shows pride of ownership. There is a patio area, perfect for BBQs or just relaxing. There is a community pool/spa and ample guest parking. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818 940-1611 direct/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. This unit will not be on the market long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have any available units?
7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have?
Some of 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 does offer parking.
Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have a pool?
Yes, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 has a pool.
Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
