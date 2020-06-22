7420 Corbin Avenue Unit 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Reseda Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse is one of kind. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room/formal dining room with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings and fireplace. From the living room you enter into an open kitchen with breakfast/dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter, cabinets and appliances offering plenty of counter and cabinet space. Moving up you will find a 1/2 guest bathroom on the same level. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites. The large master has a walk-in closet. Both rooms are large and spacious. You will find two additional full bathrooms. On the bottom level there is a laundry room with which is large enough to be used as an office space.There is also additional storage in this area. There is a 2 car garage as well. The entire home has been upgraded, very beautiful one-of-a-kind style, and has a very home-like feel. The home shows pride of ownership. There is a patio area, perfect for BBQs or just relaxing. There is a community pool/spa and ample guest parking. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818 940-1611 direct/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. This unit will not be on the market long.



No Pets Allowed



