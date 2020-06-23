7420 Cliffside Court, Los Angeles, CA 91307 West Hills
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3,393 sqft house is located in a great area of West Hills, and is close to dining, shopping, entertainment, and the 101 Freeway. The property was built in 1995 and has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have any available units?
7420 Cliffside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.