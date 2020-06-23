All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

7420 Cliffside Court

7420 Cliffside Court · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Cliffside Court, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3,393 sqft house is located in a great area of West Hills, and is close to dining, shopping, entertainment, and the 101 Freeway. The property was built in 1995 and has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Cliffside Court have any available units?
7420 Cliffside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7420 Cliffside Court currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Cliffside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Cliffside Court pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court offer parking?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have a pool?
Yes, 7420 Cliffside Court has a pool.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have accessible units?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Cliffside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Cliffside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
