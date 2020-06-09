All apartments in Los Angeles
742 S Berendo St
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

742 S Berendo St

742 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

742 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a very large and charming *newly renovated* single located in korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit is very spacious with lots of room to decorate.

Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*

complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4804974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 S Berendo St have any available units?
742 S Berendo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 S Berendo St have?
Some of 742 S Berendo St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 S Berendo St currently offering any rent specials?
742 S Berendo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 S Berendo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 S Berendo St is pet friendly.
Does 742 S Berendo St offer parking?
No, 742 S Berendo St does not offer parking.
Does 742 S Berendo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 S Berendo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 S Berendo St have a pool?
No, 742 S Berendo St does not have a pool.
Does 742 S Berendo St have accessible units?
No, 742 S Berendo St does not have accessible units.
Does 742 S Berendo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 S Berendo St does not have units with dishwashers.
