742 S Berendo St

This apartment is a very large and charming *newly renovated* single located in korea town!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this unit is very spacious with lots of room to decorate.



Apartment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freshly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures*

*wood flooring throughout apartment*

*lots of closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*newly renovated*

*lots of natural light*



complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4804974)