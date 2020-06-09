742 S Berendo St

Amenities
This apartment is a very large and charming *newly renovated* single located in korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit is very spacious with lots of room to decorate.
Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*
complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,295.00, DEPOSIT $1,295.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4804974)