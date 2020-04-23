7405 PYRAMID Place

Amenities

Do not disturb or call owner. Situated behind gates featuring immense privacy, this storied celebrity enclave features incredible views on its own promontory. Completely remodeled with no expense spared, this 6 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceilings of glass, & imported fixtures. A breathtaking Master boasts 180 degree views of the city, ocean & beyond. Having hosted hundreds of celebrities, this home is an entertainer's paradise w/ a large motor court, enormous backyard w/ sparkling pool, spa, fire-pit, outdoor movie projector & massive roof deck. Built w/ the true musician in mind, 2 of the bedrooms are sound-proofed and recording studio ready. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home is powered by solar w/ a high-end security system, neon lighting, heated floors and fully equipped gym. Ideally situated steps from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of LA history w/ every amenity imaginable.