Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7405 PYRAMID Place
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

7405 PYRAMID Place

7405 Pyramid Place · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Pyramid Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Do not disturb or call owner. Situated behind gates featuring immense privacy, this storied celebrity enclave features incredible views on its own promontory. Completely remodeled with no expense spared, this 6 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceilings of glass, & imported fixtures. A breathtaking Master boasts 180 degree views of the city, ocean & beyond. Having hosted hundreds of celebrities, this home is an entertainer's paradise w/ a large motor court, enormous backyard w/ sparkling pool, spa, fire-pit, outdoor movie projector & massive roof deck. Built w/ the true musician in mind, 2 of the bedrooms are sound-proofed and recording studio ready. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home is powered by solar w/ a high-end security system, neon lighting, heated floors and fully equipped gym. Ideally situated steps from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of LA history w/ every amenity imaginable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 PYRAMID Place have any available units?
7405 PYRAMID Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 PYRAMID Place have?
Some of 7405 PYRAMID Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 PYRAMID Place currently offering any rent specials?
7405 PYRAMID Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 PYRAMID Place pet-friendly?
No, 7405 PYRAMID Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7405 PYRAMID Place offer parking?
Yes, 7405 PYRAMID Place does offer parking.
Does 7405 PYRAMID Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7405 PYRAMID Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 PYRAMID Place have a pool?
Yes, 7405 PYRAMID Place has a pool.
Does 7405 PYRAMID Place have accessible units?
No, 7405 PYRAMID Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 PYRAMID Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 PYRAMID Place has units with dishwashers.
