740 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Private & beautifully renovated Melrose Village Spanish home with 3 beds 2.5 baths. Behind hedges and a gated driveway this pristine gem features an open floor perfect for entertaining. There is a tastefully remodeled cook's kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, & wine fridge. Master suite has luxurious bathroom & good closet space. Central AC, security system, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, dual paned windows, separate laundry room, large deck & huge lush backyard. Detached garage provides excellent storage. Available early November. 1 year lease minimum. Unfurnished. Moments from the Grove, West Hollywood, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax Village, Melrose Trading Post, and all of the hottest dining, shopping, & boutiques in LA!