All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 740 North GENESEE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
740 North GENESEE Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

740 North GENESEE Avenue

740 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

740 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private & beautifully renovated Melrose Village Spanish home with 3 beds 2.5 baths. Behind hedges and a gated driveway this pristine gem features an open floor perfect for entertaining. There is a tastefully remodeled cook's kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, & wine fridge. Master suite has luxurious bathroom & good closet space. Central AC, security system, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, dual paned windows, separate laundry room, large deck & huge lush backyard. Detached garage provides excellent storage. Available early November. 1 year lease minimum. Unfurnished. Moments from the Grove, West Hollywood, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Poinsettia Park, Fairfax Village, Melrose Trading Post, and all of the hottest dining, shopping, & boutiques in LA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
740 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 740 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 740 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 North GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College