Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

7384 West 83RD Street

7384 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7384 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to gorgeous Silicon Beach! Perched on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in Westchester this renovated gem will impress with its versatile open floor plan & quality upgrades. A lovely stone porch welcomes you into a spacious great room with center island, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook. Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring high ceilings and an en-suite bathroom. In the backyard, you will find an incredible deck, perfect for hosting, that's also equipped with a restaurant quality space heater. At the rear of the yard, you will also find a built-in stone fireplace! Just minutes to everything in town, this is Westchester living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7384 West 83RD Street have any available units?
7384 West 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7384 West 83RD Street have?
Some of 7384 West 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7384 West 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7384 West 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7384 West 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7384 West 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7384 West 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7384 West 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 7384 West 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7384 West 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7384 West 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 7384 West 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7384 West 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 7384 West 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7384 West 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7384 West 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.

