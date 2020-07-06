7384 West 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to gorgeous Silicon Beach! Perched on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in Westchester this renovated gem will impress with its versatile open floor plan & quality upgrades. A lovely stone porch welcomes you into a spacious great room with center island, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook. Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring high ceilings and an en-suite bathroom. In the backyard, you will find an incredible deck, perfect for hosting, that's also equipped with a restaurant quality space heater. At the rear of the yard, you will also find a built-in stone fireplace! Just minutes to everything in town, this is Westchester living at its best!