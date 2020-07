Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

738 Moreno - Property Id: 93394



Beautiful two bedroom, 2 full baths, dining room, living room, and family room with fireplace. Updated kitchen, with hardwood floor throughout. Near to city of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Culver City.



All stainless steel appliances are included. Two car garage with large storage space.



A must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93394

(RLNE4829348)