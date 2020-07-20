737 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Venice Charmer! Surrounded by lush landscaping this timeless cottage offers a welcoming porch great for relaxation. Zen like front yard is wonderfully maintained. Recently refinished gleaming wood floors throughout, recessed lighting and freshly painted. Laundry room just off kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless refrigerator, Retro tilesfor added character on the kitchen backsplash, open concept kitchen leads to living with gas freestanding fireplace and picture window. Bathroom offers new slate floors, Retro titled shower and pedestal sink. Super bright and cute!