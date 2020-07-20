All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

737 VERNON Avenue

737 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

737 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Venice Charmer! Surrounded by lush landscaping this timeless cottage offers a welcoming porch great for relaxation. Zen like front yard is wonderfully maintained. Recently refinished gleaming wood floors throughout, recessed lighting and freshly painted. Laundry room just off kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless refrigerator, Retro tilesfor added character on the kitchen backsplash, open concept kitchen leads to living with gas freestanding fireplace and picture window. Bathroom offers new slate floors, Retro titled shower and pedestal sink. Super bright and cute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
737 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 737 VERNON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
737 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 737 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 737 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 737 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 737 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 VERNON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
