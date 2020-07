Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed room and 2 baths private Hollywood Hills home is now available for lease. Enjoy stunning views of the hills, city and ocean, also the top of the hillside affords views of the Valley and the Hollywood Sign. Almost all rooms overlook and open to the private wraparound deck and views beyond. A perfect balance of indoor/outdoor living spaces, with over 12500 sqft of park-like grounds yours to enjoy. Easy access to freeways, studios and close proximity to Runyon Canyon.