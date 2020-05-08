All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 734 Milo Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
734 Milo Terrace
Last updated June 23 2019 at 7:06 AM

734 Milo Terrace

734 Milo Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

734 Milo Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to 3BR/2BA of updated and renovated charm and detail. Flexible floor plan offers living room options with beautiful newer hardwood floors, formal dining room with built-in buffet, and huge craftsman kitchen featuring tons of storage and food prep space, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. large master bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets and updated bathroom en suite. 2 additional bedrooms, including one with sliders to backyard, share one updated hall bath. Full size side-by-side laundry area, new windows, insulation, electrical wiring with a 200 amp panel, copper plumbing, bolted foundation, central heating, new exterior paint and more! Plant your fruit trees, entertain under twinkle lights in the pergola! 1 car garage, detached. Strolling distance to Cafe de Leche, parks, restaurants, design shops, and the best of NELA. Easy access to 2, 134, and 110 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Milo Terrace have any available units?
734 Milo Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Milo Terrace have?
Some of 734 Milo Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Milo Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
734 Milo Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Milo Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Milo Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 734 Milo Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 734 Milo Terrace offers parking.
Does 734 Milo Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 Milo Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Milo Terrace have a pool?
No, 734 Milo Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 734 Milo Terrace have accessible units?
No, 734 Milo Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Milo Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Milo Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College