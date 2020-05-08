734 Milo Terrace

Amenities

Welcome home to 3BR/2BA of updated and renovated charm and detail. Flexible floor plan offers living room options with beautiful newer hardwood floors, formal dining room with built-in buffet, and huge craftsman kitchen featuring tons of storage and food prep space, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. large master bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets and updated bathroom en suite. 2 additional bedrooms, including one with sliders to backyard, share one updated hall bath. Full size side-by-side laundry area, new windows, insulation, electrical wiring with a 200 amp panel, copper plumbing, bolted foundation, central heating, new exterior paint and more! Plant your fruit trees, entertain under twinkle lights in the pergola! 1 car garage, detached. Strolling distance to Cafe de Leche, parks, restaurants, design shops, and the best of NELA. Easy access to 2, 134, and 110 FWY.