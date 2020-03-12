7336 Fullbright Avenue

Amenities

YOU ARE A PICKY TENANT THIS HOME IS FOR YOU!* Gorgeous Winnetka Property. Newly Remodeled 4 bedroom and 2 bath "SHOW" home* Home Features: *New windows and patio slider *Wood-like flooring in Living room, dining and hall and all bedrooms. * Bedrooms all have new closet doors throughout. * Both Master and Hall Bathrooms have new installed tile. * Kitchen features new cabinets along with new stainless steel appliances. New attached 2 car garage with new opener and long driveway. Washer & Dryer Hookups. The backyard is spacious and has a nice shade tree. Weekly Gardening is included in rent. Property is beautiful and ready to go. Owner is in the process of repaving the driveway and doing some lite landscaping.