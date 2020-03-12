All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

7336 Fullbright Avenue

7336 Fullbright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7336 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOU ARE A PICKY TENANT THIS HOME IS FOR YOU!* Gorgeous Winnetka Property. Newly Remodeled 4 bedroom and 2 bath "SHOW" home* Home Features: *New windows and patio slider *Wood-like flooring in Living room, dining and hall and all bedrooms. * Bedrooms all have new closet doors throughout. * Both Master and Hall Bathrooms have new installed tile. * Kitchen features new cabinets along with new stainless steel appliances. New attached 2 car garage with new opener and long driveway. Washer & Dryer Hookups. The backyard is spacious and has a nice shade tree. Weekly Gardening is included in rent. Property is beautiful and ready to go. Owner is in the process of repaving the driveway and doing some lite landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have any available units?
7336 Fullbright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have?
Some of 7336 Fullbright Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 Fullbright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7336 Fullbright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 Fullbright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7336 Fullbright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7336 Fullbright Avenue offers parking.
Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 Fullbright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have a pool?
No, 7336 Fullbright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7336 Fullbright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 Fullbright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7336 Fullbright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
